Port aims to keep airport open during rehab The Port of Port Townsend is hoping to keep the Jefferson County International Airport open during its rehabilitation project in the upcoming year.

Arty alphabet appears at PT children’s library The first step toward reading is learning your ABCs. And the first things kids see when they enter the Port Townsend Library children’s section are those 26 letters colorfully hanging from the ceiling.

Late 3, free throws secure PT win The Port Townsend Redhawks were faced with a tall challenge on opening night of the two-day Crush in the Slush basketball tournament Dec. 28 at the Bruce Blevins Gymnasium. Eastside Prep’s Cameron Bayer, a 6-foot-9 senior, put the Class 1A Eagles on his back with eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, erasing what had been a 12-point Port Townsend lead and tying the game with 4:27 to play. But the Redhawks hit several key shots down the stretch, none bigger than junior Noa Apker-Montoya’s 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining, and Port Townsend held off Eastside Prep for a 45-40 win.

Arts to Elders As the population in Jefferson County ages, it becomes important for families to discuss cognitive health issues with their loved ones. Centrum will host Perspectives on Memory on Feb. 2, a one-day conference at Fort Worden designed for social and healthcare professionals, artists, educators and lifelong learners. “Aging is becoming a more frequent topic for all families to deal with,” said Robert Birman, Centrum executive director.