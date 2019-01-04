The Port of Port Townsend is hoping to keep the Jefferson County International Airport open during its rehabilitation project in the upcoming year.
The first step toward reading is learning your ABCs. And the first things kids see when they enter the Port Townsend Library children’s section are those 26 letters colorfully hanging from the ceiling.
The Port Townsend Redhawks were faced with a tall challenge on opening night of the two-day Crush in the Slush basketball tournament Dec. 28 at the Bruce Blevins Gymnasium. Eastside Prep’s Cameron Bayer, a 6-foot-9 senior, put the Class 1A Eagles on his back with eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, erasing what had been a 12-point Port Townsend lead and tying the game with 4:27 to play. But the Redhawks hit several key shots down the stretch, none bigger than junior Noa Apker-Montoya’s 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining, and Port Townsend held off Eastside Prep for a 45-40 win.
As the population in Jefferson County ages, it becomes important for families to discuss cognitive health issues with their loved ones. Centrum will host Perspectives on Memory on Feb. 2, a one-day conference at Fort Worden designed for social and healthcare professionals, artists, educators and lifelong learners. “Aging is becoming a more frequent topic for all families to deal with,” said Robert Birman, Centrum executive director.
Oil landscape paintings, contemporary acrylic landscapes and Port Townsend School of the Arts faculty art will be on display during the Port Townsend Gallery Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5. “It is a fun way to start the new year,” said Mari Mullen, Port Townsend Main Street Program executive director. “It is a good chance to meet your neighbors and also the artists themselves.” The free event happens the first Saturday of each month as art galleries and venues in the downtown area open their doors to highlight artists’ creations.
Two horses were struck by a vehicle on Jacob Miller Road on Christmas evening, and the animals were euthanized due to their injuries.
Editor’s note: Please send all event notices to calendars@ptleader.com by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before the publication date. Entries submitted after that time will not be published in the calendar the following week.
