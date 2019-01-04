 Log in
Friday, January 4, 2019
Arts and Entertainment
 ‘Feel good, do good’ yoga returns for third year
Yoga, known for its benefits to the individual mind, body and soul, also can be good for a community. Feel Good, Do Good yoga, a …
Roving Lens
The dawn of winter is a dreary time of year on the North Olympic Peninsula. The memory of long warm summer days is a distant and …
New Orleans musician blazes a folk trail all his own
As a musician based in New Orleans, Andrew Duhon said his music is not defined by the cultural force that is the Big Easy. “Its …
Spinning a yarn
Aimee Ringle, a musician, teacher and storyteller based in Port Townsend, will be the featured storyteller during the Quimper …
In other news ...
Local news
2 horses dead; driver uninjured

Two horses were struck by a vehicle on Jacob Miller Road on Christmas evening, and the animals were euthanized due to their injuries.

Construction, jetty and election among 2018 highlights
Each week, the Port Townsend & Jefferson County Leader provides a digest of news, features and sports. Here is our monthly recap in a monthly time-capsule breakdown:
A look back: 2018
As we welcome a new year, it’s also a time to reflect on the top news events of 2018. Here are is our Top 10 list, chosen by Leader staff:
City projects continue into 2019
Capital improvement projects in the city of Port Townsend will continue into 2019 and include stormwater management, a visitor center, a bicycle pathway, upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and additions to the public library. “The benefits of the upcoming projects range from mobility (to) increasing commercial density for future projects along Rainier Street (to) updating the city’s wastewater infrastructure,” said David L. Peterson, city public works  deputy director and engineer.
It was a busy year for city
The city of Port Townsend continued infrastructure projects this past year with the goal of preparing for future growth. Improvements include extending the Jefferson Street sidewalk and enhancing Water Street.
On the calendar
Community Calendar for Jan. 2, 2018

Editor’s note: Please send all event notices to calendars@ptleader.com by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before the publication date. Entries submitted after that time will not be published in the calendar the following week.

Community Calendar for Dec. 26, 2018

Community Calendar for Dec. 19, 2018

Community Calendar

Obituaries
On December 22, 2018, David Winegar, 50, passed away suddenly due to a heart attack in his home in Port Townsend.David was born on June 26, 1968 in Kansas City, Kansas to Karen Hampton Idstrom and …
August 11, 1928 – November 30, 2018 On November 30, 2018 at 90 years old, Cecil Clinton Hall passed away peacefully from complications from diabetes and pneumonia in Port Townsend. Cecil was …
Beloved Jean E. Nelson hung up her dance shoes and passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Friday, November 23, 2018, waltzing her way to her next grand ball beyond this life. She will ALWAYS be …
March 27, 1972 – December 11, 2018 Brenda Britton, 46, loving wife, mother, daughter, friend and beloved kindergarten teacher passed away Dec. 11 surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of her …
Greg was born in Berwyn, Illinois, and grew up in Downers Grove, Illinois. He was co-valedictorian of his high school class and earned a bachelor of science degree in geology from Missouri School of …
Columnists

Go Chiefs, or go Seahawks

Happy New Year! May 2019 be the best year ever, or at least better than 2018. In my case, it would be better to have a stronger, more resilient back so I can take advantage of the free skiing …

Community raises funds for nonprofits

There are music and food and parties and gifts. In America, this is truly the time for stress and strain on the body and the wallet. It also is the time most of us receive the requests for …
Opinion

Resolution: Cut back on screen time

The year is 1994 and it takes a full minute to connect to the unthinkably slow 24 kilobytes per second World Wide Web. At the time, one could access the internet at the public library or take …

Introducing myself and the news team

Hello, Jefferson County. I’ve been working in the background for the past two months as the interim managing editor of The Leader. Today, I can officially say the “interim” tag has …
